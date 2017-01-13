Scores of Afghan protesters gathered outside the Pakistan embassy in Kabul to protest against Islamabad for "continuing to support the insurgents", reported Afghan media on Friday.

The protesters chanted slogans against Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and blamed the country’s armed forces for violence in Afghanistan.

“ISI is responsible for the attacks. We know it and we have witnessed it,” Fahim Kohdamani, a member of Afghanistan Green Trend was quoted as saying. The protesters also called for trial of Taliban leaders in the International Criminal Court.

The protest comes three days after three Afghan cities, including the capital, were targeted by major attacks that left dozens dead and scores more injured.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria strongly rejected claims regarding allegations of terrorist safe havens in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata).

“Pakistan’s contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that we have rendered are being acknowledged by the world,” said Zakaria.