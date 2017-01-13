MIRPUR (AJK) - AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan lauded the Pakistani government for approving a Rs125 billion package for speedy development of AJK and meet the financial crisis.

Talking to the media, Raja Farooq said that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the great gesture of allocating the amount for the speedy progress and uplift of AJK. He continued that the Kashmiris in occupied Kashmir had rejected Indian Rs800 billion package. He said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif approved an increase in development funds of Azad Jammu and Kashmir from Rs11 to Rs21 billion. He said the government will fulfil its all the promises made with the people of Azad Kashmir during the election campaign.

He said the prime minister during his recent visit to Muzaffarabad had agreed and approved AJK government’s demands, including increase in development and non development budget to overcome financial crisis. He had also declared AJK part of China Pakistan Economic Corridor, providing financial resources for the construction of 1,450 kilometre roads, construction of Lower Topa Muzaffarabad Expressway, up-gradition of Muzaffarabad-Mansehra Road, construction of Shunter Nullah Tunnel under the CPEC and increase of AJK’s share in federal taxes.

The AJK PM said on the direction of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, the AJK government shall get a total of Rs3.85 billion from federal government on account of its outstanding funds from Kashmir Council.

He said a high level constitutional reform committee headed by federal minister has been constituted for amendments in interim Act of 1974 and after the proposed amendments AJK government will have more financial powers. He said the Pakistani PM has also given approval to establish anti-terrorism department to maintain law and order situation in AJK.

He added that a Rs3.5 billion has been approved for the reconstruction of earthquake-hit areas. Two air ambulances are being provided for AJK government, he added. He dismissed the propaganda regarding shifting of Mirpur Educational Board.

He appreciated the role of Pak Army for security of the Homeland. He said all state institutions are respectable. The prime minister said Kashmiris are struggling for their freedom while India was trying to change demography of the Occupied Kashmir.

He reiterated government’s commitment to continue diplomatic, political and moral support to Kashmiris. He said Kashmiris highlighted the Kashmir freedom movement with their blood. The martyrdom of Burhan Wani infused a new spirit in the Kashmir movement, he added.