ISLAMABAD - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan Army is a great institution and its dignity and credibility shall be upheld through selfless performance of our role and duties.

The Chief of Army Staff made these remarks while addressing Kharian Garrison officers during his visit to Jhelum and Kharian Garrisons on Thursday.

According to ISPR, the COAS was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness at the Headquarters Central Command. COAS visited Para Ranges at Jhelum and witnessed concluding session of Army Firing Competition. A total of 667 Military and Civilian firers from across the country participated in four weeks long event.

Special feature of the event was participation of 86 war wounded officers and soldiers in the competition. Appreciating their performance, COAS desired that with more focused preparations our teams should excel to represent Pakistan in international events.

Later, COAS addressed Kharian Garrison officers. Speaking on the occasion, COAS appreciated officers for their contributions in Counter Terrorism operations as part of Operation Zarb-e-Azb.

COAS paid rich tributes to martyrs and injured who sacrificed for our beloved country. Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Lieutenant General Umar Farooq Durrani, Commander Central Command.