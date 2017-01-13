The Senate was informed on Friday that the Capital Development Authority is responsible for supplying safe and clean water in Islamabad.

Minister for Science and Technology Rana Tanvir Hussain told the House during question hour that CDA has installed various tubewells and water filtration plants in Islamabad. The authority regularly monitor water quality of filtration plants installed in Islamabad for which Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources provides sampling and testing facilities.

He said Pakistan Standards and Quality Control Authority provides training to CDA staff for the maintenance of water supply system to ensure the quality of potable water from time to time.