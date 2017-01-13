ISLAMABAD: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Sun Weidong called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ) on Friday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) reported Friday.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan Army’s efforts in combating terrorism and militancy. He also conveyed China’s satisfaction on security arrangements for China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Sun Weidong also acknowledged and lauded Pakistan’s efforts in fighting terrorism and extremism. Other matters of mutual interest including regional security were also discussed during the meeting.

The CPEC project is part of Beijing’s “Belt and Road” plan to expand its trade and transport footprint across Central and South Asia. It will give China easier access to Middle Eastern oil via the deepwater port of Gwadar in southwest Pakistan.

The project links China’s strategy to develop its western region with Pakistan’s focus on boosting its economy, including the infrastructure construction of Gwadar Port, together with some energy cooperation and investment programs.