ISLAMABAD: President Mamnoon Hussain said on Friday that Pakistan has achieved major successes in war on terror.

Addressing the participants of a course at National Defense University (NDU), he said other countries can benefit from our successes and experience in this regard.

President called for framing a comprehensive strategy to promote harmony and tolerance in the society. He pointed out that the terrorists used religion as a weapon and targeted the less educated class to spread hatred and intolerance.

He emphasised measures to alleviate unemployment from the country. Speaking about China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he expressed satisfaction that the mega project has generated new job opportunities and hoped that its full commissioning will further improve the situation.

He said CPEC will be a game changer for entire region. He said every part of the country will benefit from the mega project.

Mamnoon said the government is dedicatedly working for socio economic development of country. He said a bright and prosperous future awaits Pakistan and for this all segments of the society will have to make their contributions.