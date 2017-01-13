ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday directed all the enlisted political parties to conduct intra-party elections at central, provincial and local levels and submit their annual party accounts immediately in order to be eligible for allotment of election symbols and contesting any upcoming elections.

In a statement issued here, the ECP warned that in case of failure to comply with the provisions of Political Parties Order 2002, the commission may remove name of the political party from the list of political parties duly enlisted with the ECP and may withdraw the election symbol(s) already allotted and make it available for allotment to any other eligible political party or independent candidate(s).

The ECP further desires that all political parties may also update their mailing/email addresses, telephone numbers and fax numbers for convenience and as a preparatory measure for general elections 2018.