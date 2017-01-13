Chairperson of TEVTA Irfan Qaiser Sheikh has announced today that TEVTA will free train 16000 unemployed youth as security guard during this year.

Sheikh further said 2000 people have successfully got training in the security guard training course while further 2000 have been enrolled in the said course.

He was addressing a meeting to review the course here yesterday at TEVTA Secretariat which was attended by Chief Operating Officer Jawad Ahmed Qureshi and TEVTA Officers including Akhtar Abbas Bharwana, Aamir Aziz, Azhar Iqbal Shad, Umer Farooq, Maqsood Ahmed, Mustafa Kamal Pasha, Uzma Nadia, Usman Malik, Rao Rashid, Sarfraz Anwar and others.

Irfan Qaiser Sheikh said that the purpose to start this course is to train unemployed youth in this sector so that they may fulfill the security requirements of security companies and renowned organizations.