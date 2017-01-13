ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders said Friday that the statement given by Imran Khan about National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is the ‘biggest joke’.

“Imran statement about NAB is the biggest joke. Imran Khan does not know about alphabetic of anti corruption. When he was chasing the ball we were setting up anti corruption institutions and were studying law,” said the PML-N leaders during a press conference outside Supreme Court.

“The time will come when Imran Khan will chant slogans in support of Maryam Nawaz,” they added.

State’s Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said Imran Khan is repeating old things. Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif has nothing to do with Panama Leaks case, she added.

She further said that PTI could not provide a piece of paper as evidence in the case. Imran Khan cannot win the case through protest or lying; Court has also remarked PTI has not provided any solid evidence. PM has said whenever court seeks documents these will be provided.

PML-N leader Daniyal Aziz said Imran Khan does not know even about alphabetic of anti corruption. Imran Khan spent a life of luxury by chasing the ball. His statement about NAB is the biggest joke.

He further said not a single leader of PML-N has benefited from NRO. Bureaucrats are held accountable while NRO comes for politicians. Imran Khan should come into the parliament and participate in legislation making process, he urged.