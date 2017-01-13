BAHAWALPUR - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) of Bahawalpur announce the results of supplementary examinations of Intermediate 2016.

Secretary Board Rana Imran Arshad said that a total of 10,458 candidates participated while 3,928 passed the examinations and in this way total passing percentage is 37.56%. He added that for further information Board’s Website can be visited while in case of paper re-checking applications can be submitted till 27th of January. However, admissions for the Annual Examinations have been started from 6th of January 2017. He said that annual examinations of the matriculation will be held from April 1, 2017.