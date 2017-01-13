MULTAN - A Japanese national apparently took his life in an alleged suicide attempt here in precincts of Cantonment police in wee hours of Thursday. Police sources confirmed that Mr Katsumi Okumara, who was working as Civil Engineer on an NHA project in Dera Ghazi Khan, fell down from the roof of a local hotel and died on the spot. The body of the deceased was shifted to Nishtar Hospital for autopsy. The physical examination of the body revealed that skull of the deceased was badly damaged and apparently major cause of his death. Other body organ had been sent to Punjab Forensic Lab in Lahore for examination.

The deceased was employed by M/S Taisei Corporation as an engineer and was working on road improvement project on Rakhi Gajj Section of N-70 in Dera Ghazi Khan. Police sources claimed that the deceased committed suicide as a suicidal note written by him was also found from his room. However, no police officer confirmed the recovery of the letter. Meanwhile, the hotel had been sealed and a thorough search of the room of the deceased had been carried out by police.