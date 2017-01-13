A BBC Urdu report has disclosed that properties owned by the Sharif family in London’s upscale Park Lane neighbourhood were purchased in the 1990s and there has been no change of ownership since then.

According to the report, the four flats were purchased in the name of the Nielsen and Nescoll companies, and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son, Hussain Nawaz, had accepted the family's ownership of the companies.

The report further says that another flat 12-A, which is situated in Evan Field House, was purchased in the name of Flagship Investment Ltd on January 29, 2004. Company documents reveal Hassan Nawaz, another son the premier, as director of Flagship Investment Ltd.

A government record of companies doing business in the United Kingdom reveals that Hassan Nawaz established Flagship Investment Ltd in 2001. The address provided by Hassan at the time of registration of the company was that of his Park Lane apartment.

Hassan and Hussain Nawaz were not available for comments.

The premier and his family are under severe criticism from major opposition parties, including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) since the Panama Papers first surfaced. A case is also pending with the Supreme Court.