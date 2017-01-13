LAHORE - Lahore Readers Club which comes under Desi writers’ Lounge, a platform which promotes books reading habit among masses belong to different walks of life is going to discus on Turkish author Elif Shafak's memoir 'Black Milk'.

The book chronicles the authors own experience with postpartum depression and how literature provided her solace. The book is 300 pages so not too lengthy and an interesting read. The event will be held on January 22 at Books n Beans.

In their last monthly session LRC had insightful discussion on Rabindranath Tagore.

Lahore Readers Club moderator Sara Alvi said “LRC is an open club and we would love to hear what kind of books you read/suggest. All you need to do is be prepared to talk a little about your book suggestion and in the end, we take a vote.”

“So be prepared to talk up your book suggestion. Also, it doesn't matter if you haven't read the mentioned book, you are more than welcome to join us for discussion. It's always a learning experience to meet people with varied reading interests! The more, the merrier!” said Sara Alvi Lahore Readers Club moderator.