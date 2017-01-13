MULTAN - Mayor Ch Naveed ul Haq Arrain declared on Thursday that a “Municipal Sahoolat Centre” will be set up very soon to facilitate the public.

Talking to the media, he said that the centre is designed to start as a one-window facility to bring solutions to the people problem on a 15-day deadline. He revealed that it would be established with the financial cooperation of World Bank. He said that a rescue phone number would be given to the centre where the masses would get their complaints registered.

Referring to poor sanitation conditions, the mayor said that powers had been delegated to the chairmen of union councils to improve cleanliness. He declared that the elimination of encroachments stood at the top of his priority list with a view to turning the city beautiful. “We’ll seek help from the traders for this purpose,” he added. He warned that the shops of those traders would be sealed who declined to cooperate with the administration.

He declared that beautiful gates would be constructed at the entrance points of Multan. “These gates will highlight the culture of Multan,” he added. He said that plantation would be done along roads in entire city to check pollution and turn the city green.

He said that the General Bus Stand was property of Municipal Corporation and all out measures would be adopted to unveil the faces of those who committed corruption at the stand. He revealed that orders had been issued to bring 200 ghost sanitary workers back to their duties. He added that all the sanitary workers appointed at the houses of bureaucracy and parliamentarians had been called back.He said that he would start the process of accountability from his own family. He said that the supply of potable water to the residents of Multan would be ensured.

Former provincial minister Ch Abdul Waheed Arrain was also present on this occasion.

Three held in plaza

collapse incident

At least three accused of plaza collapse case have been arrested by police as the chief minister took notice of the incident the other day.

Nishtar Hospital sources said that condition of two more injured is critical. Police sources disclosed that the case was registered on complaint of a revenue officer Rai Hassan and four persons namely Abdul Malik, Tariq, Hasnain and Shahid have been nominated. Sources added that the sections of murder attempt and murder had been added to the FIR and Tariq, Hasnain and Shahid had been arrested while Abdul Maalik is on the run.

Meanwhile, the three-member inquiry committee constituted to investigate into the incident started its investigation and it was asked to submit report within seven days. The committee is headed by Additional Deputy Commissioner General Zahid Ikram.

The District Administration also issued a directive to the MDA and Municipal Corporation to carry out inspection of all buildings of Multan and locate decaying, crumbling and dilapidated buildings. District government sources said that strict enforcement of building by-laws would be ensured once the inspection was done.

At least two persons were killed and six others injured when a double-storey plaza collapsed at Chungi No-6 on Bosan Road a couple of days back. The incident took place when the owners removed supporting walls from beneath the roof to create room for a big hall.