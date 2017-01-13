Former President of Pakistan Pervaiz Musharraf wants to return to Pakistan, if fool proof security is provided, reported Waqt News.

Musharraf’s Lawyer has said to the court that he wants to return to Pakistan and fight the cases, if fool proof security was provided to him.

The Supreme Court of Pakistan on Friday summoned former president and army chief Gen. (r) Pervez Musharraf on February 9 in the judges detention case.

According to details, the court stated that if Musharraf would not present himself before the court on Feb.9, then he would be declared an absconder. The court also approved Gen. (r) Pervez Musharraf's demand for foolproof security.

The Supreme Court directed the Interior Secretary and IG Islamabad to ensure the retired army chief is provided foolproof security upon his return to the country.