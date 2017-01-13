ISLAMABAD: Business leader and : President Pakistan Businessmen and Intellectuals Forum (PBIF) and former provincial minister Mian Zahid Hussain said today that milk production can be increased from seven to eight times which will boost exports and reduce its price providing relief to masses.

Pakistan is the fifth largest producer of milk in the world but production of milk per animal is seven to eight times lower than the developed nation which can be improved by using modern methods, he said.

Mian Zahid Hussain said that latest techniques and government support can help in increasing milk production making Pakistan a leading producer and exporter of milk which will not only reduce price of milk and beef substantially but also help country to earn foreign exchange.

The business leader said that dairy and livestock is an important subsector of agriculture which continues to register growth of 3 to 4 percent per annum despite lack of support from the government.

Presently this sector has 63 million animals; it covers 12 percent of the GDP while 35 million people make their living through it by producing 50 billion liters of milk costing Rs 180 billion.