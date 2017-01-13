ISLAMABAD - Both engines of ill-fated PIA plane PK-661 which crashed near Havelian in December last year were fit to fly at take-off, a black box report revealed on Thursday.

The report received by Civil Aviation Authority which is investigating the incident said that the pilot gave the first call at 4:12 pm. However, he was relaxed at that time.

Two minutes later at 4:14 pm, the pilot gave a mayday call to the control tower. An engine had stopped working by that time.

The report said that the news of the plane crash was received after 10 to 15 minutes after the mayday call from the pilot.

The black box report stated that the plane did not try to land. However, the CAA said that it was investigating why the plane crashed despite one functioning engine.

The CAA further said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had visited Gwadar in same plane a week back.

Information recovered from the black box is very crucial to unveil the reasons behind the plane crash.

A PIA plane on a domestic flight from Chitral to Islamabad carrying 47 people had crashed killing all on board.

The plane took off from Chitral around 3:50PM and PIA said the plane crashed at 16:42 local time (1142 GMT) in the Havelian area of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, about 125 km north of Islamabad.

Popular personality Junaid Jamshed and his wife were also on the ill-fated plane.