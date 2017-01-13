Foreign Office spokesman Nafees Zakaria strongly rejected claims regarding allegations of terrorist safe havens in the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata), while reiterating that Pakistan does not allow its territory to be used for attacks in any other country.

“Pakistan’s contribution to the international community’s fight against terrorism and the sacrifices that we render have been acknowledged by the world, including the US at various levels of their leadership, EU and others,” said Zakaria.

The Foreign Office spokesman said that Pakistan being a victim of terrorism has lost thousands of its citizens and endured economic losses of over $100 billion.

Despite the staggering human and economic loss, he said, Pakistan continues to fight against terrorism and the successes of Zarb-e-Azb military offensive are an example of the country’s resolve to eliminate every single terrorist from its soil.

“The results of our military action are there for everyone to see through peace and stability at our borders with Afghanistan.

“Commanders and lawmakers from the US have visited Fata where they publicly acknowledged the successes of Pakistan’s counter-terrorism drive,” said Zakaria.