ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has directed for continuation of subsidy on fertilisers, Radio Pakistan reported.

The premier said that agriculture is the back bone of the national economy and farmers play a pivotal role in strengthening the economy of the country.

He said farmers will be provided all the basic facilities for improvement in Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Asif Ali Zardari severely criticised the government’s decision to withdraw subsidy on fertilizers, terming it “a callous and inhuman decision and a conspiracy against the poor and the under privileged rural population”.

This decision will not only severely affect the agriculture sector of the country but also drastically increase the poverty level in the rural areas of Pakistan, he said.

The former president warned that the decision will only compensate the farmers of the Punjab province and it will destroy the interprovincial harmony.

He said that only to achieve some cheap political mileage the Nawaz government had on the one-hand withdrawn a subsidy of Rs400 per bag on fertiliser and was secretly compensating farmers of their own political constituency on the other.