ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has decided to oppose the reestablishment of military courts.

“In proposition, there is unity within the party that the PPP will not be supporting the idea for the reestablishment of military courts,” said by the sources in the PPP.

Former president and President Pakistan People’s Party-Parliamentarians (PPP) Asif Ali Zardari has asked PPP leaders to stand against the reestablishment of military courts and take a stand against it in the upcoming meeting of the heads of the parliamentary committee, which will be addressed by the Speaker of National Assembly on January 17.

Before the January 17 meeting, in which the government has to present the performance report of the military courts, PPP is determined to hold the session of the opposition parties to take a consolidated stance against the issue.

Heads of the parliamentary parties of the National Assembly carried a meeting and it was chaired by Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq in which PPP has formulated strong reservations on the issue of reestablishment of military courts and they also said that the existing government had failed to implement the National Action Plan.