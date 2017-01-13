ISLAMABAD: A larger bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa resumed hearing the Panama Leaks case, today.

The Prime Minister's lawyer Makhdoom Ali Khan presented evidence in the case, stataing that the Prime Minister could not be disqualified without a declaration from the court.

Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked that the cases which the Prime Minister's lawyer had referred to violated the Election Commission.

The session has been adjourned till Monday.

Speaking to the media outside the Supreme Court, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan said that the Prime Minister was finally replying to allegations against him, stressing that, “In a democracy the Prime Minister is answerable. It seems like we will need four witnesses to prove the money trail.”

He added that Nawaz Sharif was running away from the court. “National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Ordinance does not need to change. The Prime Minister needs to change,” he said.

Members of the ruling party Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz spoke to the media outside the Supreme Court. State Minister for Information Maryam Aurangzeb said, "Telling lies, and politics of protests is not the right PTI has not submitted any documentary evidence till now."

During the last hearing, the bench remarked that the Prime Minister had said his life was an open book, but "now we feel that several pages of that book are missing." Jusitce Ijaz remarked that the records which the Prime Minister mentioned had not been produced. "We cannot decide what is true or false without looking at the records," he said.