KAMOKE - The National Highways and Motorways Police took effective steps to ensure public safety on roads due to which a considerable decrease in accidents was witnessed in the tehsil during outgoing year of 2016.

According to the NHMP, the police organised road safety lectures at 122 educational institutions and eight army units. A total of 354,933 travellers were educated on traffic rules while 21 road safety walks, two rallies, three road safety seminars, 29 road safety conferences and 33 road safety workshops were also organised to create awareness among the masses regarding traffic rules. People from all walks of life attended the programs and praised the NHMP steps for the public safety.