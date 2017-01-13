islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday made additional district and sessions judge-east, Raja Khurram Ali Khan an OSD after withdrawing his services as a judge.

In this regard, the IHC Registrar Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan has issued a notification that reads,

“The honorable Chief Justice and Judges of this court have been pleased to withdraw the services of Raja Khurram Ali Khan, Addl District and Sessions Judge (BPS-20) from Civil District and Session Division-East, Islamabad, and placed in this court as OSD (in his own pay and scale i.e. BPS-20), with immediate effect, till further orders.” Khan and his wife are facing charges of keeping a child Tayyaba as a maid and torturing her. The police have registered a case against him and his wife under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) including section 337 for injuring, 342 for illegal confinement and 506 for intimidation.