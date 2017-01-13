SADIQABAD - The Tehsil Bar Association’s strike entered ninth day against the police for trespassing on a lawyer’s house and registring fake cases against him here on Tuesday.

The lawyers boycotted court proceedings and organised a walk which started from tehsil kutchehry and ended in front of the DSP office where they shouted slogans against the police.

Addressing the protesting lawyers, TBA president Rana Anwar Zubair condemned the police brutality, saying the Kot Sabzwal Police booked Jan Muhammad Mehr in fake cases. He blasted at the police for trespassing on Mehr’s house, demanding the high-ups take stern action against the culprits. He alleged that officials of the Kot Sabzwal Police are involved in extra judicial killings of several people. He also pledged to move the cases regarding the officials’ involvement in extra-judicial killings to the Supreme Court. He also warned to stage province-wide protests if TBA’s demands are not met.

TBA general secretary Hafiz Shakil Akram, spokesman Malik Abdul Rauf Solangi, Saeed Ssaqib, Nauman Iqbal, Talib Bhatti and Mian Khalid were also present on the occasion.