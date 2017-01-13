BAHAWALPUR - The Islamia University of Bahawalpur in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission organised International Conference on Pharmacy Practice (ICPP-2017) at its Abbasia Campus.

The three-day event on the theme of “emerging role of pharmacists in patient centered care” was inaugurated by Prof Dr Qaiser Mushtaq, the vice chancellor. As many as 122 delegates including 22 speakers and 6 keynote speakers from Malaysia, Qatar and various Pakistani Universities are participating in the event.

The VC termed the conference a splendid opportunity for educationists, researchers and graduates of pharmacy to share their knowledge and views with national and international experts. He said the Islamia University of Bahawalpur, as an educational hub, is playing a distinguishing role in furthering the nation’s social and economic development through research and development and providing skilled manpower.

Pharmacy plays a vital role in medical science and pharmacists have a major role to play in patient care and in the coming decades pharmacists are expected to become more integral within the health care system. The University established the Department of Pharmacy in 1991. It started higher degree programmes in pharmacy practice with foreign qualified faculty to train students in social, behavioural, and economic aspects of pharmacy practice.

He said these programmes aim to train graduates with the concept of professionalism, healthcare system, and pharmacy practice in institution and community settings, pharmaceutical care, and professional ethics. He welcomed the national and International delegates and appreciated the efforts of conference organisers.