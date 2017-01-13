MAILSI - Punjab Education Secretary Abdul Jabbar Shaheen ordered transfer of Mst Samina Nazir, Deputy District officer Education (W-EE) and posted her as headmistress Government Girls High School Chak 143/WB, Tehsil Mailsi with immediate effect.

The secretary, with partial modification in para-1 of order no SO(SE-II)PF-832/2010, dated 21-10-2016, made the orders. According to the notification, Mst Nasim Akhtar, senior headmistress Gov Girls High School Chak 143/WB has been posted as Deputy District Officer Education (W-EE), tehsil Mailsi.

Similarly, Mst Shabnam Zahir will continue as headmistress Government Girls High School Ward No-8, Mailsi. The educational, social circles, parents of the students and civil society have appreciated the education secretary’s decision. They termed it a sagacious decision for the promotion of educational in the area.