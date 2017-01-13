ISLAMABAD: The Turkish police authorities have informed the Consulate General of Pakistan in Istanbul that they have recovered two more kidnapped Pakistanis in search operations in Avcilarin area, whose names are Bilal and Farrukh Shahzad.

The Consul in Istanbul also spoke with the recovered persons. The Embassy in Ankara is in contact with the host government on this issue.

It may be recalled that Turkish authorities had recently rescued six Pakistani nationals after carrying out a series of operations and cracking down on the perpetrators.

On completion of the legal formalities, these Pakistanis will be returning home in due course of time.

We once again express our gratitude to the Turkish government and the authorities concerned for their timely action and cooperation in the matter.