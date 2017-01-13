Former president Asif Ali Zardari will leave for Washington on January 17 to attend the inauguration ceremony of newly-elected US President Donald Trump, sources said on Friday.

A senior Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader earlier told The Nation that Zardari had been invited to Trump’s inauguration and he would fly to the US to attend it.

The former president will be accompanied by a delegation which will include ex-Pakistani ambassador to US Sherry Rehman, former interior minister Rehman Malik and other party leaders and ministers.

It is also said that the former president will proceed to France from United States after attending Trump’s swearing-in ceremony.

Trump, who won the US election against Democrat Hillary Clinton in November, will take oath on January 20 in Washington. This will mark an end to eight-year Democrat rule. Mike Pence will take charge as the vice president.