SIALKOT/KASUR/GUJRANWALA-Twelve Six people were dead as the roofs of a warehouse and a house and walls caved in separately during torrential rain here on Wednesday.

Four shepherds were killed and one other was injured seriously as a roof of an old go-down- cum-Haveli caved in during torrential rain in village Dharam Kot, Daska tehsil,some 65 KMs away from here today.

Some shepherds were passing through there with a heard of sheep and took sudden shelter in that old go-down owned by one Abdul Hafeez to avert rain. The roof of the room suddenly collapsed killing Qehar Arif Baloch, Nasarullah Baloch, Abdul Rasul and Altaf Baloch on the spot. They belonged to Kashmor-Sindh. They were between 40 to 50 years. They had brought their sheep there for selling ahead of Eidul Azha.

The local people and rescuers pulled out the dead bodies and injured from the debris. The injured were shifted to local hospital in critical condition.

In Kasur, two minor brothers died while two others were injured when the roof of their house caved in the suburbs of Korey Siyal here on Wednesday.

According to local residents, labourer Musawar’s sons Ahmed, 11, and Samiullah, 9, went their neighbour’s house. It was raining there when the roof of the house collapsed. As a result, Ahmed and Samiullah died on the spot under the rubble while Nadeem and his minor son were critically injured.

The neighbours informed Rescue 1122 but no one could reach there. The neighbours rescued the victims on self-help basis. In Gujranwala, two women and their four children died while three were injured as roofs and wall collapsed. The first incident occurred at Nawab chowk when the roof of a house collapsed due to torrential rain. Resultantly, Rehana, 45, , Abdullah, 14, and Mahak, 10, died while Komal and Imran received injuries. At Jhangi Samian, wife of Nazir, Ehtisham, 14, and Sundas, 12, lost their lives when the roof of their room collapsed.

In Bhudha Goraya, 10 years old Waqas received injures when he was buried in a wall collapse due to rain. All the injured persons were shifted to DHQ Hospital. On the other hand district government has issued a hand out that people living in dilapidated houses may be shifted to safer places in rainy season.

Deputy Commissioner Amir Jaan directed all the assistant commissioners to remain alert in these days and in case of any incident injured persons may be provided with medical facilities.

On the other side, the recent downpour has left several parts of the city under knee-deep water, exposing the claims of the district administration and Wasa officers. Throughout the city, pedestrians and motorists were seen facing a great deal of difficulty due to knee-deep water in various localities, especially Gondlawanal Road, Model Town, College Road, Civi Lines, Hospital Road, Peoples Colony, Zahid Colony, Jinnah Road and other areas. The district administration and Wasa have failed to clean the water channels. Traffic jams were also witnessed at major thoroughfares due to accumulation of rainwater. The rain also affected the electricity system and caused frequent power breakdowns.

The citizens criticised Wasa for failing to resolve the sewerage problem of the city. They said several houses and buildings had developed cracks and could collapse any time due to seepage, accusing the authorities of playing the role of silent spectators.