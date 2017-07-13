ISLAMABAD - At least 12 people including women and children were killed, many others wounded and road infrastructure adversely damaged as heavy rains lashed many cities of the country on Wednesday.

Rescue sources said that heavy rain brought down roof of a dilapidated house located near Awan Chowk of Gujranwala. Resultantly, three including a woman, her daughter and son died while another girl was seriously wounded. The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital.

A woman identified as Saima and her two children died when the roof of their house caved-in in Arif Town near Jhangi area of Gujranwala.

Four people died and two others were injured when roof of a dilapidated mud-stone made house suddenly came down in Sialkot.

Two people went missing when a passenger van was swept away by flooded nullah near Ghazi area in Haripur district.

Meanwhile, more than 30 people were reported injured in separate incidents of roof, wall collapse and road mishaps caused by rains, falling down of hoardings and trees in various cities across the country. The rain also destroyed the road infrastructure suspending traffic. Many tourists were stranded in tourist spot Naran due to landslides at Naran-Balakot Road.

Hundreds of transformers tripped in many cities due to heavy rains causing inconvenience to the citizens. Besides, water level in Nullah Lai in Rawalpindi increased once again due to rains. Water and Sanitation Agency Rawalpindi issued an alert for heavy machinery. The agency’s spokesperson said Wasa officials were monitoring Nullah Lai from different areas.While it rained heavily in other parts of the country, light drizzle continued in Karachi on Wednesday, turning the weather pleasant.

Dust-thunderstorm and light showers with gusty winds are expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Bahawalpur, Dera Ismail Khan, Sahiwal, Malakand, Hazara, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Fata, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir, according to Pakistan Meteorological Department.

Moreover, heavy rains are expected to lash Kalat, Zhob, Naseerabad and Sibi, according to Provincial Disaster Management Authority Balochistan starting July 14. The deputy commissioners of the districts concerned have been told to take measures to prevent any untoward incident from happening, PDMA Balochistan stated on Wednesday.