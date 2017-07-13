BAHAWALPUR-In police crackdown on drug dealers, 17 suspects were arrested and 295 litre liquor and 7.475 kilogramme Charas were seized during July.

Cases have been registered against the accused, said District Police Officer Akhtar Abbas. The police conducted the crackdown on the drug dealers and upon the tip-off of an informant, Civil Lines Police conducted a raid at Fauji Basti, Bahawalpur wherefrom it recovered 25 litre of liquor from Yaseen. Khairpur Tamewali police arrested Saeed Ahmad from Sharf Shah Shrine with 40 litre liquor, Nawaz was arrested from Moza Godan with 20 litre liquor and from Goth Shah Bahadur Khan was arrested with 20 litre liquor,

Anayti police arrested Bilal from Basti Chandipur with 10 litre liquor, Derawar police arrested Ahmad of 93/DNB with 50 litre liquor and sealed an active liquor brewing furnace. Ahmadur East City Police arrested Aslam from Muhabbatpur Bagh and recovered 40 litre liquor, Naushera Jadeed police recovered 30 litre liquor from Amjad, Police Station Dera Nawab Sahab Police recovered 60 litre liquor from Shumar Ram from 49/DNB.

Kotwali Police arrested Faisal Mehboob from Hamidpir Graveyard with 95 gram of Charas and Abbasnagar police recovered 1200 gram of Charas from Irfan. Police Station City Hasilpur Police recovered 260 gram Charas from a criminal named Allah Rakha from near Shah Rangeela Shrine,

Saddar Hasilpur police recovered 5.060 kilogramme Charas from Mazhar Hussain near Zakheera Chak Katora. City Yazman police recovered 200 gram Charas from Naeem Akhtar of Chak 6/DNB and arrested Shakeel near Danish School turn with 400 gram Charas, Dhoorkot Police arrested Saddique and recovered 140 gram Charas from his possession and from Moza Dhanoor recovered 120 gram Charas Abdul Kareem and arrested him.