ISLAMABAD - Integrated Aviation Solution Pakistan (IAS) was launched on Wednesday as strategic partners of the IGR International Aircraft Sales, LLC Florida USA for Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Chief Executive Officer Syed Hamid Ali, while addressing the IAS launching ceremony here at a local hotel, said that the IAS would help regulate the aviation industry in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan had the highest number of talented youth of the total population, which needed to be tapped for professional positions, and hoped that the IAS would help in grooming the educated youth for the aviation industry.

“IAS on its own initiative established a professional institution for education and technical training in aviation”, Ali said, and added that Pakistani professionals in aviation would play an important role in the international aviation industry. The IAS, he said, had also been appointed as consultant to Kamra Aeronautical Complex (KMC) in order to capitalise on commercial aspects of the KMC.

Ali said that the IAS planned to set up its operations at the New International Airport, Islamabad in order to help regulate airports and airlines in training and maintenance of their operations. He also expressed the hope that the multi-billion dollar China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would open up new avenues for promotion of aviation industry in Pakistan and said that it was about time that Pakistan should prepare itself to avail those commercial opportunities.