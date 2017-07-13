Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan has recently taken a jab at the government for imposing section 144, claiming they did it out of fear.

He stated that Finance Minister, Ishq Dar, has been accused of money-laundering and should resign along with Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He further added how only one case against the family has proven them to be thieves and that every institution in this country has asked for the resignation of these officials.

He has also made a plea to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan to take into consideration the threats made by Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Chairman Zafar Hijazi, and questioned why Federal Investigation Agency(FIA), who had detained Ayyan Ali, are not arresting him.

PTI spokesperson, Naeem-ul-Haque, in his recent conversation with the media has also spoken up that if the premier refuses to resign, then his political career will not have a pleasant end.