A ballot box was found in a private car in Mehmoodabad, Karachi. This led to the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), re-instigating its claims that the PS-114 election had been rigged.

Pakistan Peoples Party’s Saeed Ghani had previously won the by-elections with an estimate of 23,840 votes-the unofficial figures taken from the all 92 polling stations, followed by Kamran Tessori of MQM who received 18,106 votes.

This questionable ballot box had been purchased from a scrap-seller for the meager amount of Rs 60 and had previously served the purpose of holding household items, says its owner in the statement she made to the police.

The MQM had always been skeptical of Saeed Ghani’s triumph, in bagging the provincial assembly seat in Mehmoodabad before the Election Commission of Pakistan and had made a plea to the ECP to order recounting to the votes of the entire constituency as well as the commission to order the National Database and Registration Authority to authenticate thumb impressions of all the these votes.