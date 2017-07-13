SADIQABAD - Better cooperation between the bar and the bench is a must to provide the public with speedy justice, said Additional District and Sessions Judge Akhtar Hussain Kalyar.

He stated this while addressing a welcoming party arranged in his honour at bar room here the other day. Speaking on the occasion, he stressed a need for better corporation between the bar and bench to provide justice to the public. He termed that bar and bench are two wheels of judicial vehicle, adding that betterment cooperation between the two is necessary to make the court proceedings happen in a better way. He assured the lawyers of all-out efforts to get a space allotted for lawyers’ chamber at Sadiqabad Judicial Complex. He also lauded lawyers struggle for supremacy of the rule of law in the country.

Civil Judges Sultan Tipu, Sajid Mehmood, Adil Anees, Malik Abdul Qayyum, TBA President Shabbir Ahmed Khaliti, Secretary General Jam Fakhruddin and a large number of lawyers attended the party. The participants also prayed for progress and stability of the country.