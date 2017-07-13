The crux of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain Safdar’s message while addressing a corner meeting in NA-55 in Rawalpindi on Wednesday was that the PM is not involved in any type of corruption.

He, furthermore, said that the Sharif Family has presented its three generations for accountability, including the daughter of Nawaz Sharif before the Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

Captain Safdar also expressed his reservations over the JIT report and its proceedings. He assured the PML-N workers that their leader in not involved in sort of corruption, so they should put faith in the leadership of party. He also asked them to come out in support of their leader when needed.