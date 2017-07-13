ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) Dr Murtaza Mughal has said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer project that would create more than 7 million job opportunities in the country.

“It is also an achievement that foreign investment in Pakistan through CPEC has improved to a great extent.” says Dr Murtaza while speaking to journalists.

He said, “The government has initiated a number of short and long term power projects and after completion of all these projects, in 2030, almost 30,000MW electricity will be added in national system.”

He added, “The economic zones under CPEC would be established in KPK as well. The international organisations have also been appreciating the economic policies of the government as a result of which country’s economy is being boosted daily.”

"Peace and stability in Afghanistan is also essential for the successful completion of CPEC projects,” he explained.