PESHAWAR:- Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police on Wednesday arrested three suspected terrorists in an action in Dera Ismail Khan. As per details, a CTD team conducted a raid in DI Khan and arrested three suspected terrorists. The team also recovered three kilogram explosives and Rs 9 lakh from the possession of the suspects. Police said that one of the terrorists managed to flee. The suspects were shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.–INP

It is to be mentioned here that in recent days the CTD has been very active

against suspected militants and members of banned outfits.

The force has foiled many major terrorism bid in the province and have arrested a numbers of suspected terrorists.