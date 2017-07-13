ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan, on Thursday, has asked the authorities to hold back the notification of Pakistan Peoples Party Senator Saeed Ghani’s victory over the seat PS-114, which he won in by-elections on July 9th.

Following the result of by-election, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement has challenged the results of PS-114 in ECP stating that there was an alleged rigging in the constituency.

The MQM has also petitioned to the ECP that results should be withheld till the recounting of the votes, and verification of the thumbprints is undertaken.

Speaking to the media outside ECP, MQM-Pakistan Head, Farooq Sattar said that those in power had misused it to manipulate the results of the general elections in 2013 too.

After 2013 elections, almost 27 polling stations were identified where violence was used as a tool to tamper the electoral outcomes. “ The prevailing conditions in those polling stations is no different now. Yet again in those constituencies, violence was used to exploit the results,” added Sattar.

“Hurdles were created for the voters during the by-election. Now, all of those problems have been brought in front of ECP,” he remarked, adding “we hope that we are given justice.”

Unofficial results:

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) candidate Saeed Ghani emerged victorious in PS-114 Karachi by-polls, by bagging 23,840 votes. The unofficial and unconfirmed results from all 92 polling stations confirmed.

Ghani was followed by Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan's Kamran Tessori, who picked up 18,106 votes .

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's Ali Akbar Gujjar stood third in the row with 7,175 votes to his credit, while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's Najeeb Haroon secured 5,942 votes.