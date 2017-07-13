ABBOTTABAD: On Wednesday night, a farmer killed an eight-year-old child over a territorial issue.

Police officials said that Miskeen, the accuser, had allegedly asked the boy, “Why did your donkey trespass into my fields?” before tying him to the animal with a rope and allowing him to be hauled around the farm till he died.



The incident took place in the jurisdiction of the Lora Police Station.

Miskeen has been taken into custody by police, and a case has been registered against him, Abbottabad District Police Officer, Ashfaq Anwar, informed.

