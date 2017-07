HAFIZABAD: A couple and their son died after being electrocuted in Hafizabad.

According to sources, a man endured electric shock after he mistakenly touched naked wire of a water pump in Kolo Tarar area of Hafizabad. In order to save the man, his wife and son came forward to help but they lost their lives too.

The bodies were shifted to the hospital for postmortem and will be handed over to their families.