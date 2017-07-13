PESHAWAR - Jamiat-e-Ulama-e-Islam-F chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rahman while expressing reservation over the accountability proceedings against the Sharif family questioned whether the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) was aimed at investigating the alleged corruption of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif or toppling his government.

The Maulana while addressing a party gathering on Wednesday alleged that certain political parties had united under an international conspiracy to fail the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) initiative, saying that Panama papers’ issue had been orchestrated to sabotage the multi-billion dollar project.

Fazl declared that Panama issue was neither for elimination of corruption nor against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family, rather it was a well-engineered conspiracy to sabotage the CPEC, which he termed as a lifeline project for Pakistan. The JUI-F chief jumped to rescue Sharif family after the JIT report revelations about money laundering, concealment of assets and offshore companies in the name of Sharif family. “We will go to every extent against the planned Panama Papers conspiracy and will create awareness among masses against its ill impacts on stability and integrity of the country”, he said. Calling upon the masses to realise the future consequences of Panama report, Fazl alleged that the probe was aimed at disrupting the CPEC.

The Maulana rubbished the Panama leaks probe, referring to it as a “useless thing that has become a huge deal”.

“Anyone who defies the Panama Papers probe is called corrupt”, the JUI-F chief deplored. He added that Panama Papers’ probe was aimed at creating instability in the country instead of its purported objective of eradicating corruption.

Fazl asked political parties to respect public mandate and desist from creating problems for an elected government. He stressed the need for promotion of tolerance in the society. He said that JUI-F was a democratic party and it respected law of the land. He said that China wanted to invest in Pakistan whereas another super power was hell bent upon sabotaging the CPEC. The JUI-F chief called for training the youth so that they could not be misguided by vested interest.