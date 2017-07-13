Reiterating the demand of other political parties, Chairman Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party and former Chief Justice of Supreme Court, Iftikhar Chaudhry, also demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Iftikhar Chaudhry said that Nawaz Sharif is unfit to hold the office, as he has lost moral and legal justification to remain prime minister after the JIT report.

He further added that the Speaker National Assembly Ayaz Sadiq could not fulfill his due responsibilities, so a reference should be filed against him as well.

Iftikhar Chaudhry also said that the current bench of the Supreme Court formed to hear Panama Papers case has powers to disqualify the Prime Minister by exercising their independent judgments.