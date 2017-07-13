ISLAMABAD - The FATA Students Organisation have demanded of the government

to implement FATA reforms as prepared by the FATA Reforms Committee.

According to Radio Mashaal, they have announced to protest in Peshawar on July 19 against delay in implementation of reforms process in the Tribal Areas. The protest will be held outside Government House.

The FSO said if it will keep protest continue until the government accepts its demands.

The FATA students demand to implement FATA reforms immediately, otherwise, they will spread protest towards Islamabad.

President FSO Shaukat Aziz has said that the government should implement recommendations prepared by FATA Reforms Committee led by Adviser to PM Sartaj Aziz.

He said that the Committee has recommended merger of FATA in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that the issue has also been taken up with the Governor during a meeting with FATA students.