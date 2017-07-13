Multan - Asking Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif to resign from his office and face accountability, veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi on Wednesday lashed out at the judges and generals too, saying who would question them (judges and generals) as to how they made assets.

Addressing a firebrand press conference here at Multan Press Club, he maintained that the politicians were asked questions on their assets but who would ask the same questions from judges and generals. Smelling a rat, Hashmi asserted that a plot had been made to bring down Nawaz government.

He claimed that Imran Khan had told him that the judges of Supreme Court, who will come after the retirement of Justice Tassaduq Jillani, would dissolve the parliament. “On this, I said to Imran Khan that it will be martial law but Imran said that who would call it martial law when the government is dissolved by the judges,” he added. He said that Imran Khan always needed an issue. “He had the issue of rigging at the time of sit-in and now he has the issue of Panama,” he claimed.

He lashed out at Parvez Musharraf and claimed that he had fled from army. “He is still an absconder. He fled abroad but now he is talking like an emperor on TV screens,” he maintained. He said that it was only politicians who rendered sacrifices and even they got killed. “But whenever the constitution was breached, the dictators included their wanted things in it,” he added. He said that he was not concerned about Nawaz Sharif or Imran Khan rather he cared about the poor people of Pakistan. He said that the conspiracies were at their peak.

He said that no one was there to hold judges and generals accountable, although the generals crushed democracy thrice. He maintained that the politicians always rendered sacrifices for the country and democracy but the judges symbolised them as Sicilian mafia, adding that the judges had no right to hear Panama case. “They should be tried for contempt of court in Supreme Judicial Council,” he opined. He said that conspiracies were underway against democracy in the past and they continued even today. He suggested to the sensitive institutions to change their mentality too. He asked Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to resign from his office and command the party besides making any senior leader of his party Prime Minister.

He said that the politicians were asked to answer questions on their assets but who would question these judges or generals as to how they made their assets. “If the accountability of politicians has become inevitable, why a judge is sitting in Supreme Court who has been named in Panama,” he raised a question. He said that the current bench of Supreme Court hearing Panama case had lost its dignity, adding that some decisions of the courts lowered the heads of the nation. He said that the JIT drama should be stopped and the judges should adopt a careful stance. He pointed out that the judges declared government and Nawaz Sharif Sicilian mafia and Godfather even before any decision. He said that he was also subjected to same treatment as the JIT did in Panama Case investigation but later on he was declared Mr. clean.

Hashmi was of the opinion that no judge or general could claim to be Sadiq and Ameen. “There is only one Sadiq and Ameen personality in this world and that is the personality of the Holy Prophet (PBUH),” he added. Recalling past, he pointed out that former dictator Zia ul Haq had introduced this Sadiq and Ameen law to oust his opponents from the politics. He alleged that some state institutions and bureaucracy harmed the country in the past while Supreme Court gave protection to the dictators. He said that the sensitive institutions were not the owners of the country and they should change their mentality. “The real owners of this country are the people of Pakistan,” he added. He said that the generals crushed the constitution under the feet of their horses thrice but they were not held accountable. “Three generals crushed the constitution. Did anyone ask any question from them?” he posed a question.

He lashed out at Sheikh Rasheed and said that he remained a darbari of Parvez Musharraf, Imran Khan, Nawaz Sharif and himself. He claimed that Nawaz Sharif had tasked Sheikh Rasheed for his surveillance. He said that he never remained part of Nawaz Sharif’s kitchen cabinet. He said that Sheikh Rasheed joined anyone, whom he deemed helpful in winning the seat.

Hashmi anticipated that it might be the last press conference of his political career but it was not end of his career. “I am not going to retire from politics,” he added.