SIALKOT/GUJRANWALA-Widespread torrential rain played havoc in Sialkot, Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and and Gujranwala areas exposing the poor performance of the local municipalities which remained unable to handle the situation on Wednesday.

The heavy rain began Tuesday evening, which remained continued Wednesday intermittently.

There was rainwater everywhere in Sialkot which badly exposed the high claims of Municipal Corporation regarding making an all-out effort to spill out the rainwater from Sialkot city. The rain paralysed the civic life and all the trade and business activities here.

The dozens of the public transport vehicles including cars, auto rickshaws, mini trucks and motorcycles remained struck in water on almost all the main inter-city roads in Sialkot city.

It rained 143 mm in Sialkot, said the District Focal Person for Flood Sialkot Dr. Umer Sher Chatta. It remained dark cloudy with the loud thunder of the clouds. These cities remained under about three to four feet high rainy and sewerage water the whole of the day, as the local municipalities’ sanitation staff remained miserably failed to spill out the water. This nasty situation also posed the flood threats.

The rail track between Sialkot and Pasrur and Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad remained inundated with water. The patients, their families and the paramedics suffered great ordeal the water inundated the lawns, main and small gates areas of the Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

The unattended high heaps of trash and mud (pulled out from adjacent Naullah Bhed also caused inundation of the congested Khawaja Safdar Road and Khadim Ali Road by water, as the rainwater could not enter into Naullah Bhed due to heaps of trash and mud.

Amongst worst hit areas were Model Town, Mag Town, Muslim Town, Pakka Garha, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Pak Pura, People’s Colony, Small Industrial estate Sialkot, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Bano Bazaar Lehaai Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Jandar Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road.

Mayor Tauheed Akhtar and Chief Municipal Corporation Officer Zafar Qureshi visited the city areas during the heavy rain. The traffic remained jammed almost for the whole day on main Kashmir Road Sialkot city during the day-long heavy rain. Drainage lines overflowed due to rain and remained under the knee-deep rainy and sewerage water.

Meanwhile, the electricity and telecommunication systems were badly damaged due to which the electricity remained suspended for several consecutive hours due to which the electrical motors meant for spilling out the drainage and rain water.

The officials of Sialkot MET office have forecast more wide-spread rains in the Sialkot region and in all the catchment areas of neighbouring Occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Meanwhile, water level in the rivers is increasing due to current rains while district administration has issued an alert to the residents of adjoining areas of River Chenab and Nullahs in Gujranwala. According to recent figures water in flow at Head Marala was recorded as 100,498 cusecs and out flow was 66,448, at head Khanki inflow was 88,444 cusecs and outflow was 66,998, at Headqadirabad water inflow was 76,145 cusecs and outflow was 54,700, while at Nullah Palkhu water inflow was recorded by Irrigation Department as 450 cusecs and outflow 315 cusec. District administration has warned the river side localities to shift themselves in safe places during the monsoon season.

Likewise, flow of water increased upto 101,003 cusecs in River Chenab at Head Marala. It was normal situation in River Chenab, as it has total capacity of 1,100,000 cusecs of water at Head Marala Barrage near Sialkot.

District Focal Person for Flood Sialkot Dr Umer Sher Chatta has said that all the Rivers Chenab, Tavi and Jammu and seasonal Nullahs Aik, Dek, Bhed and Palkhu were flowing normally.