Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has raised the question on keeping Zafar Hijazi as Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) chairman even before verdict by Supreme Court.

In a tweet, Khan asked how a person, who obstruct the justice and has a FIR against him, can remain chairman of SECP.

How can a man being investigated for obstruction of justice, with FIR against him remain Chairman SECP? Incredulous. https://t.co/oWJ0sxdcJc — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 13, 2017





Earlier, federal government decided to keep Hijazai as head of SECP although Supreme Court ordered to register FIR against Hijazi for tampering the record in favour of Sharif family.

Furthermore, FIA also found him guilty in this case.

Meanwhile, Hijazai kept on working as chairman of SECP and ordered the workers to obey him as he is ‘still the chairman’.

Being chairman of the SECP and a close friend of Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, the ministry of finance did not take any action against him so far, giving him ample opportunity to harass the witnesses and destroy witnesses’ record from their computers, the SECP sources claimed.

It is pertinent to mention here that as per SECP human resource manual, any FIR registered against officers involved in a criminal offence should be immediately placed under suspension, but Zafar Hijazi is still performing duties as SECP chief.

SECP Director Abid Hussain, Joint Director Ali Azeem Akram, Director Maheen Fatima, Joint Director Tariq Ahmed and others have recorded their statements before the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) against him, on which he has been nominated in the FIR on the charge of tampering with the record of Sharifs’ companies.