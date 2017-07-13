SIALKOT:-Ambassador of Iran in Pakistan Mehdi Honardoost will visit Sialkot today. Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Majid Raza Bhutta said that the Iranian Ambassador will discuss in details the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters during an important meeting scheduled to be held at SCCI. He will also visit several leading industrial units in Sialkot here.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 13-Jul-2017 here.
Iranian ambassador visits SCCI today
TODAY'S POPULAR
comments powered by Disqus