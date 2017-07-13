LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Senator Rehman Malik, while responding to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) remarks against him, has said that JIT’s inappropriate remarks have impaired his reputation.

Rehman Malik had been called upon by JIT for the verification of a report he had prepared against the Sharifs, says former Interior Minister’s spokesman.

The spokesman further said that JIT report had termed Rehman Malik’s findings reliable with many supporting evidences. The spokesman posed a question that if JIT had no question on Rehman Malik’s findings then why objections were made against his character.