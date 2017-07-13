MIRPUR (AJK)-The people across Azad Jammu & Kashmir and rest of the world will observe 86th Kashmir Martyrs Day today with the renewal of pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self-determination.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu Kashmir on the occasion. Jammu & Kashmir people living both sides of the line of control including AJK and IOK observe the day every year to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they made this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar.

A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qadeer — for treason inside the prison.

Special meetings including seminars and symposiums will be held to pay rich tributes to Kashmiri martyrs to be followed by protest rallies and demonstrations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last six decades.

Officials unveiled the state programme to commemorate the day to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland and its liberation from the long Indian subjugation

In Mirpur a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held on the occasion under the auspices of the National Events Organising Committee with the coordination of various political and social organisations.

The programme to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, the official sources said. Special Kashmir martyrs day public meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Muzaffarabad, Kotli, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti, Bhimbher and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities. In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then Dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.